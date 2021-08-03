Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

