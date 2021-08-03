Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $57,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

