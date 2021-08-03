Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $163.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $365.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

