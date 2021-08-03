Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 631,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $992.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

