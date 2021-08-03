Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $851,558. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 241,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -695.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

