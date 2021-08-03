Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 140.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 87.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

