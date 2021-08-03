Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

