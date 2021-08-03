Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $27.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.34 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $9.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $119.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

