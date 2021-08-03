Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.17.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

