Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. NewAge reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBEV remained flat at $$1.99 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,828. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NewAge by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

