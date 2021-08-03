Zacks: Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

