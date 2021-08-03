Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -953.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

