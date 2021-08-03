Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.60. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,698. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. 460,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

