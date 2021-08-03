Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $391.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

