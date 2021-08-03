Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.24. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

