Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $39.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.86 billion to $41.20 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $159.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

CAH stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

