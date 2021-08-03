Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $13.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $12.77 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

ICBK opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $380,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

