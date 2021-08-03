Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report sales of $154.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $156.60 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $605.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

