Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE FLOW opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

