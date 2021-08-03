Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.99. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.