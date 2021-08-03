Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.