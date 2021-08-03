Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

TGI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 824,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 309,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

