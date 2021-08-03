Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBX. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

UBX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,105. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

