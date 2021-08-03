Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

