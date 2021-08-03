Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

AAWW traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 469,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

