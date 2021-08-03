Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.94. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. 605,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,959. Crown has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $48,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

