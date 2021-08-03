Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). MediWound also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 80,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,730. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

