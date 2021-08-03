Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

