Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.25). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

