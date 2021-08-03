Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

ST traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 450,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,289. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

