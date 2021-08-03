Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.80 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

SUN opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.