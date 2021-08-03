Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.32 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

