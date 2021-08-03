Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.19. The stock had a trading volume of 331,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $422.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

