Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $23.03 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $204,326.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,344.86 or 1.00184878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.01037548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00343947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00409139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00070263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,784,462 coins and its circulating supply is 10,754,962 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

