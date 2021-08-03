Zap 1-Day Volume Tops $58,537.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $58,537.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00810872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

