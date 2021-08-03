Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,437.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $141,437.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

