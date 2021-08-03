Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zealium has a market cap of $31,532.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00235587 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,724,719 coins and its circulating supply is 16,724,719 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

