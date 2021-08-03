Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 344.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $550.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $558.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

