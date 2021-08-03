Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.43.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $558.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

