Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $362,939.47 and $75,143.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.37 or 1.00519263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00844533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

