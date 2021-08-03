Zel Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00301139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00139646 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00154181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

