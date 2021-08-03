Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00293495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00141399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00146439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002109 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 132.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

