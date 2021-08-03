Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $970,335.45 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

