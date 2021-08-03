Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 112,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

