ZEON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $516,471.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 9% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $118.06 million and $516,471.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.