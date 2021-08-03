Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.46. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 2,926 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $734.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

