Zero Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,906.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $926,747.39 and $20,906.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00293495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00141399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00146439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 132.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,310,099 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.