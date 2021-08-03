Zero Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $952,387.56 and $38,149.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00302256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00140198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,312,297 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.