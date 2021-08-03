Zerogoki USD Market Capitalization Achieves $2.41 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002526 BTC on exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $163,208.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,505,011 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.