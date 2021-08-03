ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.17

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $1.40 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00061799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00806973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00093962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042190 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.